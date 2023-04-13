Crime lab supervisor in Colorado Springs takes proactive approach to help track down criminals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Real crime lab work is nothing like what is often portrayed in movies and TV shows.

The men and women in the field of forensics work tirelessly to catalog, research, and trace evidence to track down criminals and prevent future crimes.

A woman with 15 years of experience in forensics on the city, county and state levels is taking a proactive approach with others across Colorado to offer more resources for investigations. Sarah Bohne has been working with the Colorado Springs Police Department for more than seven years and is currently the Crime Lab Supervisor. She also has experience at a sheriff’s office in Illinois and four years at the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. Bohne is part of a new partnership in Colorado, one that could be the first of its kind in the country.

“Its really just a case sharing information,” Bohne explained of the new partnership.

The partnership was formed between crime labs in Colorado Springs, Denver, Jefferson County and Arapahoe County. The four crime labs are tied to nearly 30 agencies. The partnership is simple on paper, but easier said than done. When it comes to fingerprint databases, there is a federal database (The NGI), a state database (AFIS), and then at a more local level, each jurisdiction has the choice of its own vendor. The glaring issue with the current set up, different agencies are unable to easily and quickly share case information with ease when it comes to fingerprints.

CSPD’s crime lab has connected with the other three to create their own database through Sharepoint.

“It is similar to what currently exists within the databases for DNA and firearms but it’s not within the database, it is a separate outside ‘case sharing’ information that we set up,” Bohne said of the partnership.

The idea is simple. Crime has no address, so these crime labs are looking to identify potential suspects or persons of interest by sharing evidence across several jurisdictions. If a fingerprint is collected, they can turn to their own Sharepoint

“We could link crimes that are lower level like motor vehicle theft,” Bohne stated. “If we get someone that is identified in Colorado Springs we would enter that person’s info into the SharePoint site and potentially link it to another motor vehicle theft or a burglary. Or if they escalated to a more severe crime in Denver or Golden.”

Bohne is part of something new as she leaves her own prints on the fight against crime with the hope this partnership can expand.

“‘I think we’re just all kind of marveling at the fact that it is all just happening and we have some buy-in on the four labs that service 29 agencies throughout the front range,” Bohne said.

The new partnership started Jan. 1, 2023. Bohne says that it has already seen some success, even just months into what could be a model one day used across the country.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.