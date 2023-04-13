Church music teacher suspected of sexually assaulting a child in El Paso County

Robert Gordon
Robert Gordon
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:14 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man who reportedly works as a music teacher at a church in Colorado is suspected of sexually assaulting a child, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office reported 58-year-old Robert Henry Gordon was arrested Thursday morning, just three days after they received a tip.

“The parents of the child, a 14-year-old male, found inappropriate text messages between their child and the suspect,” part of the news release reads. “The parents reported their findings to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. An El Paso County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy took the initial report and immediately forwarded the information to detectives. SVU Detectives conducted further investigation. The child was interviewed by a certified Forensic Interviewer and evidence collected.”

The sheriff’s office adds Gordon reportedly serves as a music teacher at First United Pentecostal Church in Security.

“He has served as a school bus driver for a couple of different school districts in El Paso County in the past,” the release adds. “Robert Gordon was brought to the Office of the Sheriff for an interview and subsequently booked into the EPC Jail for the charges of Sexual Assault on a Child-Position of Trust, Sexual Assault on a Child, Unlawful Sexual Contact and Enticement of a Child. He is currently held on no bond.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 719-520-7777.

