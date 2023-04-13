Changes to come to Pueblo after receiving federal funds to ‘connect’ the city

Officials are hoping to bring new resources to the west side of Pueblo using federal funding, in an effort to connect the area to the rest of the city.
By Lauren Watson
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:50 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Officials are hoping to bring new resources to the west side of Pueblo using federal funding, in an effort to connect the area to the rest of the city.

Infrastructure improvements--like updates to transportation, increased access to community resources and access to broadband internet--are a large part of the project, which is made up of initiatives that have collectively received about $20 million through a number of grants. Another part of the project is affordable housing, which will be built in a neighborhood off of 24th Street.

A celebration of these initiatives was held Thursday morning in a part of the open space that will eventually become that neighborhood. In attendance were community and state leaders, including Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar and US Senator John Hickenlooper.

“This influx of federal dollars is allowing Pueblo to grow and develop in an unprecedented way that we have not seen in decades,” Mayor Gradisar said regarding the funding for these projects, which Sen. Hickenlooper played a role in getting to Pueblo.

“Pueblo has been one of the great cities of Colorado since the beginning, but for the last 25, 30 years, it hasn’t gotten the resources I think that would allow it to really begin accelerating,” Sen. Hickenlooper said when asked why it was important to get resources to the city.

Sen. Hickenlooper also emphasized that these ideas were those of Pueblo’s leadership, and the goal of these grants was to help the people of Pueblo make their ideas a reality.

Work on a number of parts of this project are slated to start within the next year.

