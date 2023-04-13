Bond increased to $750,000 for teen accused of planning school shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The bond for a teen accused of planning a school shooting has increased to $750,000.

A spokesperson with the 18th Judicial District tells 11 News the bond was increased after William “Lilly” Whitworth allegedly told a staff member in the Elbert County Jail that Whitworth would still try to carry out the original plans of a mass shooting if able to bond out.

Officials say when they found out about the comment Tuesday, the District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to increase bond and asked for additional protections in the mandatory protection order.

Thursday, a hearing was held and a judge modified the cash or surety bond amount to $750,000 from $75,000. Officials say the mandatory protection order conditions were also modified to include GPS monitoring and no contact with any public or private school property/institution in the state of Colorado.

Whitworth is charged with two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, criminal mischief, menacing, and interference with staff, faculty, or students of education institutions.

Last week, the District Attorney’s Office announced Whitworth’s arrest and included the arrest papers.

According to the arrest papers, a family member of the suspect called authorities claiming their sister “threatened to shoot up a school.” Authorities went to a residence in Elbert County on March 31st. The suspect was found sleeping in her room.

“Once entering the home there was trash piled up all around the house to where it made it hard to walk inside,” part of the arrest papers reads. “There were numerous containers filled with half eaten food with mold growing inside and numerous alcoholic beverage containers laying around the house.”

A law enforcement officer spoke with the suspect, who reportedly said at one point, “I’m a little drunk by the way.”

“While waiting for the fire department to show up Lilly was asked how much she had been planning the school shooting and Lilly stated she’s about a third of the way from doing it,” the arrest papers add. “Lilly verified that Timberview Middle School was one of the ‘main targets’ currently and other targets were churches. Lilly was asked what kind of planning she had done, and she state layout of the school, active firearm planning and starting a manifesto.”

Whitworth is scheduled to be in court on May 3rd.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.