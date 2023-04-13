Badger Creek Fire in Park County still 0 percent contained; evacuations lifted

HARTSEL, Colo. (KKTV) - Mandatory evacuations have been lifted after a fire burning in Park County forced some residents to leave their homes Wednesday.

The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon southwest of the town of Hartsel near Latigo Loop and McMurray Road. The Park County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for those living in a 5-mile radius of the fire.

The sheriff’s office downgraded the order to a pre-evacuation order Wednesday night.

At last report, the Badger Creek Fire had burned 41 acres and was 0 percent contained. Officials say the fire is moving slowly west and northwest.

An emergency shelter remains open at the Fairplay Community Center in the town of Fairplay, and large animals or livestock can be taken to the Fairplay Fairgrounds.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.