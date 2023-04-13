Bad year to fly, airline complaints nearly quadrupled in 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you took to the skies last year, you may have had some problems at the airport and you wouldn’t be alone.

Data released by the U.S Department of Transportation shows consumer airline complaints nearly quadrupled in 2022.

“The data suggests that 2022 was really, really bad no matter how you look at the data,” stated Danny Katz. Executive Director of Colorado Public Interest Research Group (CoPIRG). “I think a lot of people flew last year and for many people, too many people, they had a really bad experience. December was so bad that they are still going through the data for December. All the information we have, the quadruple in consumer complaint that we’re seeing, is just in 11 months of 2022.”

This means complaints following the Southwest Airline’s meltdown last December have yet to be counted by the U.S. DOT.

According to the U.S. DOT, the 2 biggest complaints were from cancellations and delays and consumers not being refunded for those canceled flights.

“So, if a flight is cancelled, you are entitled to a refund and clearly a lot of people were having trouble getting refunds for those cancelled flights,” explained Katz. “Clearly, airlines are just not doing enough right now to provide the costumer service that we expect when we’re trying to fly back to see family or friends or go on that vacation we’ve been really looking forward to.”

So what should fliers do? Katz tells 11 News that people book flight with credit cards instead of debit as they have more consumer benefits.

“We suggest people try and take direct flights as much as possible. That can cut down on the potential impact that some of these problems are going to have. We also suggest that you try and fly in the morning. You have a better chance of getting where you need to be going,” said Katz.

The final thing you can do is know your rights as a flier.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.