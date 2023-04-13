11 Call For Action investigation: Southern Colorado detectives battle backlog of open cases

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Homicide detectives in Colorado Springs are battling a backlog of open cases after a record-breaking 2022 homicide caseload in the Olympic City, KKTV 11 News has uncovered.

11 News obtained homicide clear rates for multiple departments in the region showing even though some cases are going unsolved, the averages are far better than the current national average, according to data obtained by the FBI.

“Homicide statistics they have skyrocketed, and it is a national trend,” Colorado Springs Police Department Lt. Brian Cummings told 11 News. “Last year was our most violent year. We had 54 homicides reported in the city, which is 10 more than a year before, so we have been trending upwards until recently.”

Even with a record-setting homicide rate in 2022, the department managed to clear 77 percent of the cases. The homicide clear rate tracks where a suspect is arrested or has died and is used as a benchmark number reported to the FBI each year and tracked nationwide.

“In three years and three months we have had half of the homicides we had in nine years, so that shows what we are dealing with here,” Cummings added.

According to the FBI, in the 1960s, more than 90 percent of all homicides were “cleared” by law enforcement, but the clearance rate has plummeted, hitting an all-time low of just over 50 percent in recent years. That means that about half of all murders in the United States today go unsolved.

The spiking homicide rate means detectives have more cases with the same number of officers assigned to these files.

“These detectives, they put the soul into this. There’s a lot of time that goes into them, there’s a lot of time away from your family. I don’t hear complaints about what is frustrating as when they can’t seek justice for the family members or the person who is deceased,” Cummings said.

While CSPD detectives are slowing digging out of their backlog, elsewhere in southern Colorado, agencies are reporting above national average clear rates. KKTV 11 News requested data on homicides from these departments dating back to 2018.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reported in 2018 and 2019 its clear rates hovered around 80 percent, improving to 100 percent clear rate in 2020 and 2021, and reporting about 77 percent cleared in 13 separate homicide cases in 2022.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office has an average clear rate of 91.5 over the past four years, and Pueblo police cleared about 85 percent of their homicide cases from 2019 through last year.

