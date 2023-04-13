1 injured, 1 dead following high-speed police chase in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead and a second in the hospital following a high-speed chase in Colorado Springs overnight.

Police tell 11 News the pursuit started around 2:30 Thursday morning when officers in the area of Academy and Astrozon spotted a vehicle involved in a recent armed carjacking.

The pursuit continued for almost 3 miles until the suspect vehicle crashed at Bijou and Circle.

A lieutenant tells 11 News officers found one person in the car deceased and the other suffering injuries. The injured suspect was taken to the hospital; the extent of their injuries is unknown. It’s not clear if the other suspect’s death was a result of the crash.

No officers were injured in the chase, and no other vehicles were involved. Citizens are told to avoid the area of Bijou and Circle.

Circle and Bijou street is shut down for Police involved incident. The roadway will be closed for an extended period of time. Seek alternate routes around the scene. Media staging at Saigon Grill, Platte and Circle. PIO Tornabene is on scene. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) April 13, 2023

Police tell 11 News the chase was one of two that happened overnight, with a earlier chase starting around 1 a.m. when an officer tried to make a routine traffic stop in the area of Delta and Monterey. The driver refused to stop and led the officer to Fountain and Chelton before ducking into a neighborhood. The officer backed off due to the heavily residential area and the suspect’s erratic driving making the pursuit unsafe.

It’s unknown why the driver in that earlier chase refused to stop for the officer.

