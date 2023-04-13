1 in custody following standoff in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A warrant execution turned into a brief standoff in Fountain Wednesday night.

Fountain police officers went to a home in the area of Cumming Avenue to serve an arrest warrant but say the suspect refused to come out.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for surrounding homes just before 10 p.m.:

“There is law enforcement activity in the area of 300 Cumming Ave. Please secure your home and stay away from the doors and windows. The Fountain Police Department is on scene of an incident in the area. You will receive another notification when the situation has been resolved. This information is from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.”

Neighbors told 11 News they heard megaphones and flash bangs, though those details have not been confirmed by officers.

The situation was resolved just before midnight when the suspect was taken into custody. Police have not identified him or said what he was wanted for.

