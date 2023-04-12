Welcome home, Mochi! Extremely rare mountain tapir returns to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Welcome home! After nine years living the California dream, Mochi the mountain tapir has returned to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo!

“We are beyond excited to welcome this species back to the zoo,” said Lauren Phillippi, lead mountain tapir keeper.

Mochi, 24, spent much of his early life in Colorado Springs before moving to the Los Angeles Zoo in 2014. Mountain tapirs are critically endangered, with just 2,500 remaining in the wild in its native Ecuador. Mochi is one of just four currently living in the U.S. After the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo lost its mountain tapirs Cofan and Carlotta in 2021 and 2022, the LA Zoo was the only place in the entire country the species could be seen -- until Mochi came home.

“Mountain tapir are so rare -- in the wild and in human care,” Phillippi said. “Last year, we didn’t know if we’d ever be able to share tapir with our community again. Mochi may be our last chance to inspire people to care for mountain tapir, and we don’t take that lightly.”

The zoo said Mochi was eager to explore his new-old home from the get-go.

“Curious Mochi wasted no time exploring his recently updated yard, across the main zoo road from Encounter Africa. He came straight out of his den to the yard, energetically investigating the trees, rocks, grass and snacks, with his signature tapir high-step walk. To accommodate Mochi’s advanced age, his team decided to remove a pool that was previously there, and replaced it with a comfortable sand yard. Mochi has access to a waterfall and smaller pond, where he took a brief dip.” the zoo said in a news release Wednesday.

“Mochi, as an individual, is going to be such a great ambassador. He’s an older guy, but he’s really playful and curious. He loves scratches, just like our former tapir and his brother, Cofan, did. He likes to hold his head to one side or stretch out a leg so we can get the scratches just right,” Phillippi said.

The zoo encourages visitors to come out and see Mochi -- especially with how exceedingly rare they are in the United States.

“They’re simply magical animals,” Phillippi said. “Their physical appearances are as unique as their presence, with their prehensile snouts, hooved feet, bear-like ears and fuzzy bodies. If you’ve never seen a tapir in person, you can’t miss the chance to meet Mochi.”

The zoo is also working to protect this species from extinction, having contributed to more than $135,000 to wild tapir conservation and sending teams to Ecuador to study the animal.

