“At that point, I knew she did it.” Letecia Stauch’s half brother gives emotional testimony, while defense backs up her mental health condition claims

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Day six of the Letecia Stauch trial brought testimony from more detectives and Stauch’s half brother.

Dakota Lowrey says he helped his sister, Letecia Stauch, move out of her home in Lorson Ranch, where the Stauch family lived leading up to Gannon’s 2020 disappearance. Gannon was reported missing Jan. 27 of that year. Stauch moved out a few days later, according to testimony.

Lowrey says, one suitcase in particular during the move caught his attention for seeming too heavy for Stauch to lift.

“Did you offer to help her,” Prosecutor Dave Young asked. “Yep,” Lowrey said. “What’d she say,” asked Young. “She didn’t need help,” Lowrey replied.

Young asked, “Did you ask her what was in the suitcase?”

“She told me it was softball stuff,” Lowrey said, in tears.

Lowrey identified the suitcase he was talking about when shown a photo of it from the Florida crime scene. Others have testified saying it is the suitcase Gannon’s remains were found in. On trial day four, the actual suitcase was brought into the courtroom for the jury to see.

Defense attorney Josh Tolini questioned Lowrey about his and Stauch’s childhoods.

Lowrey told Tolini details that alluded to a troubled home life when growing up, including Lowrey’s father (Stauch’s stepfather) having been an alcoholic, and subsequent abuse.

This ties into what the defense team has suggested since trial day one, that Stauch had severe mental health issues from childhood trauma. Today, the phrase “mental break” was used by one of the defense lawyers when alluding to the moment that Stauch allegedly killed her stepson.

Other testimony on Tuesday included detectives saying forensic analysis found traces of blood inside the Stauch family home that formed a path from Gannon’s downstairs bedroom, to a storage room, to the garage. Another detective referred to similar forensic tactics being used to find blood traces in the back of a van Stauch rented to drive to Florida. That van rental, and it’s locations, were backed up by testimony from employees of rental company, Avis Budget Group.

