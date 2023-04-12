Teen killed in crash northeast of Denver; driver speeds off

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Troopers are searching for the driver who hit a 16-year-old girl and sped off without ever trying to help her.

According to State Patrol, the teen was crossing 76th Avenue and Leyden Street Tuesday evening when she was hit by an oncoming Dodge Magnum. She was reportedly in a crosswalk when she was hit, and a photo from the scene shows there was still a small amount of daylight left. The intersection is in the Commerce City area.

The girl died from her injuries.

The car in question is red with unknown license plates. It may have damage to the front headlights. If you see the vehicle or have information on the driver, call State Patrol right away at 303-239-4501 and reference case number ID231494.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.