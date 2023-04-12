Springs police searching for suspects following carjacking, convenience store robbery

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:14 AM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for the suspects in two separate crimes committed in the span of 20 minutes in southeast Colorado Springs.

Officers were first called to an apartment complex at Murray Boulevard and Bijou Street at 4:14 a.m. Wednesday on a reported carjacking.

At 4:34 a.m., police were called to another call for service, this time a robbery at a Kum & Go off Airport Road and Circle Drive, about 3 miles from the carjacking scene. The suspect or suspects fled in a vehicle similar to the one reported stolen in that carjacking.

About 10 minutes after that, an officer spotted the suspect vehicle and tried to pull it over, but the driver sped off.

A police lieutenant tells 11 News that officers are still trying to confirm that the carjacking and robbery are connected, though there are indications that they may be. At the time of this writing, 11 News has not been provided with vehicle or suspect descriptions.

No one was injured in either crime.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

