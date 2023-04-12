Smoke plume in Southern Colorado brings back memories of infamous 2012 fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Fire crews will remain on scene overnight to monitor a fire burning west of Colorado Springs. It’s being called the ‘Rampart Fire’.

The Rampart Fire was first spotted around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon and has since spread over 21 acres near Rampart Reservoir. The U.S. Forest Service is leading the fight along with other agencies in the region.

“It could’ve been a whole lot worse if we had stronger winds. This time of year when it is this dry, anything is on the table to burn,” said Chief Meteorologist Brian Bledsoe with 11News.

With the help of multiple responding agencies, fire activity Tuesday night did slow down.

“We have a lot of suppression efforts on it. We have two single engine aircraft dropping water and they are reloading and returning,” said Vidalia Vigil, a spokeperson for the U.S. Forest Service.

Pre-evacuations were ordered earlier in the day for people living in the southeast part of Woodland Park, but were lifted just a couple hours later.

No structures have been threatened either as of Tuesday night.

“The cause is currently unknown and I’m sure there will be an investigation,” said Vigil.

The Rampart Fire started close to where the Waldo Canyon Fire started back in 2012. It burned some of the burn scar in the area.

Crews will remain on scene overnight to mop up hot spots.

