Reports: Biden administration announces fentanyl laced with xylazine, also known as ‘tranq,’ an ‘emerging threat’

DEA continues to warn of "Tranq" fentanyl. The Chief Clinical Officer for Gallus Medical Detox Centers talks about testing for the drug.
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:31 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (KKTV) - According to multiple news outlets, including CNN, the White House on Wednesday declared fentanyl combined with xylazine an “emerging threat.”

KKTV 11 News has been raising awareness for the dangerous drug combination, also known as ‘tranq,’ with the help of Gallus Medical Detox Centers.

The Drug Enforcement Administration alongside the U.S. Department of Justice shared a joint intelligence report outlining the dangers and concerns of the drug.

According to government agencies, xylazine has been increasingly detected in mixtures of illegal drugs, also being detected in a growing number of overdose deaths. xylazine is a non-opiate sedative, analgesic, and muscle relaxant only authorized in the United States for veterinary use according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Xylazine is reportedly being mixed with fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and a variety of other drugs.

NARCAN may not be useful if someone overdoses on the drug xylazine.

The Chief Clinical Officer with Gallus Medical Detox Centers, Steve Carleton, spoke in-depth with KKTV 11 News about the drug, the dangers associated with it, testing issues and how people can seek out help or support. Watch the interview at the top of this article.

The intelligence report from the DEA and DOJ can be read below:

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

