Oldest man in Colorado passes away just shy of 109

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The oldest man in Colorado has passed away after a well-lived 108 years.

Isidro Garcia died on April 3 following a short battle with COVID-19. At 108 years, 10 months and 42 days old, he was not only the oldest man in the Centennial State, he was also the oldest Hispanic man in the United States and the 14th oldest American man.

Garcia was born in Colonia Juarez in the northern part of Mexico in May 1914 and immigrated to U.S. in 1955 when he was in his early 40s. A friend of the family says he owned multiple businesses in Mexico, including bars, butcher shops, grocery stores and a hair salon, and continued to be an entrepreneur after moving to the States, owning three laundromats in El Paso, Texas. In his later life, he moved to Colorado.

Garcia had six children, including Carlos Garcia, the vice chancellor of student affairs for UCCS.

“Isidro loved the outdoors, animals, hiking, and especially gardening. But what he enjoyed the most was simply spending time with his family. He was an avid reader of Méxican history and Catholic text. Isidro was known by many nicknames throughout his life: Chico, Nick, Pilón, Chilo, and most adorably as Papa. After his retirement, everyone called him Papa whether they were related to him or not,” read an obituary shared with 11 News.

“His wealth of knowledge, kind heart, and good company will be missed.”

The family asks that rather than flowers, donations be made to the Denver Botanical Gardens in Garcia’s memory.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.