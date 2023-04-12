Fire burning west of Colorado Springs in the Rampart Range area at 20 acres Wednesday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters have slowed the growth of a fire burning west of Colorado Springs, though there is no containment yet as of Wednesday morning.

Rampart Fire stats as of 9:40 a.m., April 12:

Size: 20 acres

Containment: 0 percent

Evacuations: None

Homes threatened: None

Road closures: None listed, but officials ask the public to avoid the area of the fire on Rampart Range Road.

The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) says the public can expect to see smoke again Wednesday due to heavy fuels still burning towards the interior of the fire.

A sizeable plume of smoke could first be seen towering over the mountains in the northern part of the city Tuesday afternoon -- a sight that for some was uncomfortably reminiscent of the 2012 Waldo Canyon Fire.

“Brings back horrible memories,” one viewer commented on a post about the fire on our 11 News Facebook page.

The similarities thankfully ended there, with fairly favorable weather conditions and a quick response by firefighters preventing the explosive growth seen 11 years ago. At last report Tuesday night, the fire has burned about 20 acres near Rampart Reservoir, about 2 1/2 miles southeast of Woodland Park. According to the U.S. Forest Service, it’s burning on part of the old Waldo Canyon burn scar.

“It could’ve been a whole lot worse if we had stronger winds,” said 11 News chief meteorologist Brian Bledsoe. “If you take the day that we had the 403 Fire start last week, and you take that when you factor in where we got our fire started today, yes, things would’ve been a whole lot worse than what they were.

“.... When I first saw the smoke plume, I saw it going straight up. That’s a sign to me visually that I’m not terribly worried about it. If that smoke plume is tilted, and it’s just rolling, that is when you have to be really concerned.”

The fire was first reported around 2:30 p.m off Rampart Range Road. Numerous fire crews immediately responded, assisted by an air tanker making water drops.

By 5 p.m., fire activity had settled some and the smoke became noticeably lighter. By 6:30, USFS said firefighters had made “good progress,” and fire activity decreased even more.

Early on, some homes near the fire were placed on a pre-evacuation order, but the order was rescinded about an hour later. No evacuations were ever issued. As of Wednesday morning, no homes are threatened.

“I think it’s a testament to the quick response of all of the firefighting officials and firefighters themselves getting a handle on things,” Bledsoe said.

Crews remained at the fire overnight, with additional resources ordered for Wednesday. The fire is still listed as 0 percent contained, but USFS says firefighters made more progress during the night.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“This time of year, when it’s this dry, anything is on the table to burn, even if you have trees that were in a burn scar before,” Bledsoe said. “... Especially before the green up, especially when all the vegetation for the most part is dormant, that is very flashy fuel that burns very hot. And if you don’t have snow on the ground to go with it, and it catches the trees on fire, you have a whole different animal. You go from a grass fire to a full-blown forest fire.

“So again, everyone needs to be super careful this time of year.”

