CSPD announces passing of retired K-9 Jovi

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its former canine crimefighters.

CSPD’s K-9 Unit announced the sad news on social media Tuesday night:

“The Colorado Springs Police Department K-9 unit is deeply saddened to report the passing of retired CSPD K-9 Jovi. Jovi was a dual-purpose police service dog, certified in both apprehension and narcotics detection, and she served our community for nearly seven years with courage and distinction. ￼Jovi was 11 years old at the time of her passing and was surrounded by her loved ones.”

During Jovi’s storied career, she helped her human partners nab numerous bad guys and solve crimes. In one notable case, she found an attempted murder suspect hiding underneath a pile of clothes.

“Thank you, Jovi, for your service,” CSPD said. “You will be missed!”

