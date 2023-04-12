Crews quickly tackle grass fire in Colorado Springs Wednesday

Small grass fire in Colorado Springs 4/12/13.
Small grass fire in Colorado Springs 4/12/13.(CSFD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:12 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were able to gain control of a small grass fire Wednesday afternoon in Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is reporting a trailer caught fire in the parking lot of O’Relly Auto Parts at 1848 S. Academy Boulevard. The business is just north of Chelton Road on the southeast side of the city.

CSFD provided a brief update at 1 p.m. and announced the fire was out and firefighters were working on possible hotspots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the fire. The purpose of this article was to provide the latest information on a large first responder presence.

EDITOR’S NOTE: KKTV incorrectly reported the fire was on Thursday in our original article.

