WATCH: Crews battle grass fire near Circle and I-25 in Colorado Springs
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:36 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department battled several hot spots after a fire sparked near Circle and I-25 on Wednesday.
CSFD tweeted just before 4 p.m. that multiple agencies were responding after multiple small fires were reported. About an hour later, the agency tweeted that all the fires were under control and firefighters would remain on scene to put out hot spots.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
