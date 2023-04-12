WATCH: Crews battle grass fire near Circle and I-25 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department battled several hot spots after a fire sparked near Circle and I-25 on Wednesday.

CSFD tweeted just before 4 p.m. that multiple agencies were responding after multiple small fires were reported. About an hour later, the agency tweeted that all the fires were under control and firefighters would remain on scene to put out hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workinggrass fire near Circle and I25. CSFD has multiple companies responding and are reporting multiple small fires. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 12, 2023

