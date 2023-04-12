Community honors fallen El Paso County K9 one year after he was killed

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Community members joined the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office as they gathered to remember one of their own on Tuesday.

K-9 Jinx was killed when deputies and police responded to a call in Manitou Springs in 2022. The call was for a man menacing others with a gun. That man was identified as Wilford Robert Deweese from Florida.

When police and deputies approached Deweese, officials said he shot at them. They returned fire, resulting in the deaths of both Deweese and Jinx. Deputies said Deweese shot and killed Jinx after the K-9 was released when Deweese refused to cooperate with attempts to de-escalate the situation.

Since that day, Jinx’s handler, Deputy Ronnie Hancock and his wife, Julie, have been assigned another K-9; however, they said it’s been tough to move on from Jinx.

“It’s been a tough year,” said Hancock, “but with the support of the office and the community, we’re getting through it and times are looking better.”

Sheriff Joe Roybal spoke at the ceremony, as well.

“It cannot be overstated, Jinx sacrifice absolutely ensured that for police officers got home safely to his family that night one year ago today,” said Roybal.

Since that night, the Hancocks said they’ve been working on legislation to increase the penalties for harming a working K-9. Under the current law, passed in 2016, someone who harms a K-9 would have to pay restitution, and could possibly not face any jail time.

“For me, as his handler it was, that night was hard enough to deal with the loss of Jinx,” said Ronnie Hancock, “and then to find out that anyone who would harm a police K-9 like that would do no jail time or very minimal punishment, it was just another shot to the stomach for me knowing that the individual that night could have not gotten any punishment for doing what he did to Jinx.”

This bill, which would be called Jinx’s law, would expand regular animal cruelty laws to include service animals, like working a working K-9. This would automatically make it a Class 6 felony, which could result in a penalty of up to $100,000 and up to 18 months of jail time.

“So, it was just really important for me to basically work towards that, help me with the grieving process, and give me something to focus on to help me through that process and it’s something that was very close to my heart,” said Julie Hancock.

It is important to note, there is precedent already for someone harming a police K-9 and being charged with aggravated animal cruelty. This happened recently in northern Colorado. This bill would ensure anyone who harms a K-9 faces this charge.

It was set to be discussed in the state House on Wednesday, but lawmakers requested more time to read over and refine the bill, so it is set to be discussed next week.

Meanwhile, the Hancocks and the community are focusing on remembering Jinx and honoring his memory.

“He’s not just a dog, he was my partner,” said Ronnie Hancock. “It’s a very strong bond that handlers get with their dogs.”

Sheriff Joe Roybal said he is planning to travel to Washington, D.C. to add Jinx’s name, as well as Deputy Andrew Peery’s name, to a memorial honoring fallen officers.

