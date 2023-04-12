Child on scooter seriously injured after being hit by car in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A child on a scooter was seriously injured after being hit by a car.

Around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a neighborhood near Airport and Chelton. Officers found a child riding a scooter was hit by a car.

Police say the child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but has not updated their current condition.

Police have not said if the driver will face any charges. We will update this article as we learn more.

