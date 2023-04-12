Buy your tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Colorado Springs before they sell out!

Rendering of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Colorado Springs.(St. Jude)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:17 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Every year KKTV 11 News has viewers reaching out sad they weren’t able to purchase a St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway ticket because they always sell out!

In 2022, 11 News viewers helped raise more than $1.1 million for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. When you reserve a $100 ticket, you’re helping St. Jude understand, treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

CLICK HERE to buy a ticket or call (800) 379-5217. Tune in to KKTV 11 News on June 28 for the giveaway!

Covington Homes is donating time and materials to build the dream home!

There are also prizes being given away if you purchase your ticket before certain dates, with details at the bottom of this article on early-bird prizes.

2023 DREAM HOME FEATURES:

- Estimated value of $685,000

- 5 bedrooms

- 3.5 bathrooms

- Estimated 2,600 square feet

LOCATION:

Banning Lewis Ranch

9664 Feathergrass Drive

Colorado Springs, CO 80927

OPEN HOUSE TOURS:

June 3 – June 25

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.Sundays: noon – 5 p.m.

OTHER PRIZES:

-Open house prize: $10,000 furniture shopping spree at Furniture Row. Register for free at the open house for a chance to win.

-Buy your ticket by April 12: Chance to win a $7,500 Visa gift card, courtesy of Dream Home Interiors, LLC

-Buy your ticket by April 19: Chance to win a Hot Spot Pace, 5-Person Hot Tub with cover, coverlifter and step courtesy Hanson HotSpring Spas

-Buy your ticket by May 10: Chance to win American Airlines AAdvantage® miles, valued at $5,000 courtesy American Airlines

