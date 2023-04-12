Basement fire under control on Springs’ west side

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were able to get a basement fire under control early Wednesday morning.

Crews were called out to Winfield Avenue near Cheyenne Canon before dawn for a reported fire.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 1529 Winfield Ave. Engine 4 is on scene reporting a possible basement fire. Light smoke showing — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 12, 2023

The Colorado Springs Fire Department updated an hour later that the blaze was under control, though crews remained on scene.

Update- Fire under control, no injuries reported. Watch for crews working in the area. pic.twitter.com/fFI3dkeW9h — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 12, 2023

It’s unclear if anyone was at home at the time of the fire. No further information has been released.

