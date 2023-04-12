Basement fire under control on Springs’ west side

The scene on Winfield Avenue off Cheyenne Road on April 12, 2023.
The scene on Winfield Avenue off Cheyenne Road on April 12, 2023.(CSFD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:17 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were able to get a basement fire under control early Wednesday morning.

Crews were called out to Winfield Avenue near Cheyenne Canon before dawn for a reported fire.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department updated an hour later that the blaze was under control, though crews remained on scene.

It’s unclear if anyone was at home at the time of the fire. No further information has been released.

