Basement fire under control on Springs’ west side
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:17 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were able to get a basement fire under control early Wednesday morning.
Crews were called out to Winfield Avenue near Cheyenne Canon before dawn for a reported fire.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department updated an hour later that the blaze was under control, though crews remained on scene.
Update- Fire under control, no injuries reported. Watch for crews working in the area. pic.twitter.com/fFI3dkeW9h— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 12, 2023
It’s unclear if anyone was at home at the time of the fire. No further information has been released.
Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.