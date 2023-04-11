WANTED: Manhunt underway in Colorado for convict who escaped from a correctional facility

Convict on the run in Colorado. Call 911 if seen.
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:29 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RIFLE, Colo. (KKTV) - A manhunt is underway for a convicted felon who reportedly escaped a correctional facility in Colorado on Monday.

The Colorado Department of Corrections is asking for help with locating Jewel Gist. He was convicted of aggravated robbery in 2016 and escaped the Rifle Correctional Facility sometime after 9 in the morning on Monday.

“If you see the inmate do not attempt to approach. Call 9-1-1 to notify law enforcement,” part of a news release from the Colorado Department of Corrections reads.

Rifle is located along I-70 between Grand Junction and Glenwood Springs.

Inmate Description from the Department of Corrections:

Age: 54 years-old

Height: 5′05″

Ethnicity: White

Weight: 170 pounds

Eyes/Hair: Hazel/Brown

