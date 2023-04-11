Trujillo Creek fire in Las Animas County more than 100 acres, evacuations in place

Monday evening, the Trujillo Creek fire was reported to be more than 100 acres.
Monday evening, the Trujillo Creek fire was reported to be more than 100 acres.
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire in southern Colorado is forcing some people to evacuate their homes.

Firefighters tell 11 News the Trujillo Creek fire is more than 100 acres and is in the area of County Road 52.4 in Las Animas. We’re told there is an evacuation area three miles surrounding the fire, which according to the Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office includes Mauricio Canyon, Trujillo Creek, and the immediate area. If you need to evacuate, officials say to go to the Community Center in Aguilar.

Fire officials tell us the fire started in an abandoned building and spread. They tell us they’re not sure how the fire started at the building.

This is a developing story. Please make sure to check back for the latest information.

