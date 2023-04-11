Tax deadline is inevitable and so are penalties if you file late

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Tuesday, April 18th is the last day to file your taxes.

With one week left, tax experts are urging you to make an appointment to file with them or commit to a time to file online.

“Gather up all your tax information, these will be forms such as W2′s, 1099′s, bank interest, broker statements, deductions such as mortgage statements and property tax,” said David Fruh CPA and Owner of the Colorado Springs Jackson Hewitt Tax Service franchise. “For those who are self-employed, I would suggest getting a piece of paper, writing down what your total income is at the top, and in broad categories, writing down what your expenses are for the year such as business mileage, phone, supplies, things like that.”

However you plan to file, make sure you get it done before that April 18th deadline or face a couple of different penalties.

“We all have partner in America, and it’s called the IRS. They expect their payment and their information to be received on time,” explained Fruh.

Failure to file your taxes in time can land you with a Failure to File Penalty.

“This is a very painful penalty . This is a penalty of 5% of the unpaid balance due accrued monthly up to 25%, plus interest,” said Fruh.

Basically, unless you have a reasonable cause for filing late, a Failure to File Penalty is charged on returns filed after the April 18th deadline.

If you owe money to the IRS and do not pay the amount shown on your tax return, you can get a Failure to Pay Penalty.

“This is a .5% of the unpaid balance accrued monthly, again, for up to 25%, plus interest,” said Fruh.

If both penalties apply to you in the same month, the Failure to File Penalty is reduced by the amount of the Failure to Pay Penalty.

The combined penalty would still be 5% (4.5% Failure to Pay Penalty and .5% Failure to Pay Penalty.)

If you still haven’t paid after 5 months, Failure to File Penalty will max out, but Failure to Pay Penalty will keep going until you either pay or hit the 25% maximum.

“The IRS expects you to pay the amount due by April 18th. If you are in a circumstance where you are not able to pay that , you are allowed to request an installment agreement with the IRS, and here at Jackson Hewitt we can help you fill that out, that may spread your payments out for a period of up to 36 months,” said Fruh adding that an installment agreement, or payment plan, is not the same things as applying for an extension. “In the eyes of the IRS, filing and paying are two different things. An extension is only an extension of information, not an extension of payment.”

In other words, if you cannot pay what you owe the IRS right now, you can apply for a payment plan to pay in installments what you owe.

If you need more time to prepare you tax return, that’s when to apply for an extension.

An extension does not grant you more time to pay.

You should already have an idea of what you owe and pay that by April 18th to avoid penalties.

