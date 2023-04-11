Shots fired at south Colorado Springs convenience store; suspects at large

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three men opened fire at a convenience store before fleeing the area early Tuesday morning.

According to police, one of the suspects had been caught shoplifting and pulled out a gun after he was confronted.

“The shoplifter and two other males produced handguns and fired rounds into the air,” a police lieutenant said.

No one was injured, and the three men sped off in a car afterward. At the time of this writing, no suspect descriptions or vehicle information have been provided.

The incident was reported at 3:30 a.m. at a convenience store in the area of Circle Drive and Janitell Road. Police did not release the name of the business, just that it was in the 2800 block of Circle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

