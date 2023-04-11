Police search for naked man breaking into Ga. houses: ‘This case is no laughing matter’

By Dal Cannady and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:44 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METTER, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - Police in a Georgia city are trying to find a man they say is entering houses in the middle of the night naked, calling it a crime streak like nothing they’ve ever had.

Police say for the second straight weekend, a man has broken into homes around Metter, Georgia, with his face covered and nothing else. Security cameras at several homes captured video of the man approaching or leaving a house.

Metter Police Chief Robert Shore told WTOC that the break-ins involved very little breaking and that the suspect steals little or nothing from the homes he enters.

“He’s found things that allowed him access to the house. He’s looking for windows, looking for keys, looking for open doors,” Shore said.

Shore is urging people to lock their doors at night, even if they’re home, and hide any spare keys kept outside. He says this case is no laughing matter.

“It’s hard to know if you’re dealing with mental illness. Are you dealing with some kind of substance abuse?” he said.

Shore says the burglar has walked in on homeowners twice and taken off running when confronted. He worries what could happen the next time.

He urges anyone who finds an indication that somebody’s been inside their house to contact Metter Police as soon as possible.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sunbird Mountain Grill being demolished on 4/10/23.
WATCH: Sunbird Mountain Grill demolition in Colorado Springs underway
Endangered missing alert.
MISSING: 8-year-old girl last seen Friday in Colorado, could be in danger
Authorities say Leticia Stauch, Gannon Stauch's stepmother, is charged with murder in...
DETAILS: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
TOP from left to right: Louis Akes, Allen, Dionisio, Felix. BOTTOM from left to right: Hennis,...
MOST WANTED: Murder and kidnapping suspects among 8 people sought in the Colorado Springs area
North Academy/Palmer Park stabbing 4/10/23
1 stabbed in Colorado Springs early Monday morning

Latest News

Shots fired at south Colorado Springs convenience store; suspects at large
This courtroom sketch, from left, depicts Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood, Lori Vallow...
Attorneys outline complex plot in trial of slain kids’ mom
AP Explains: Doomsday plot kid killings trial begins
Monday evening, the Trujillo Creek fire was reported to be more than 100 acres.
Trujillo Creek fire in Las Animas County more than 100 acres; evacuations in place
Margaret Kolosa says her 10-year-old Boston terrier, Peanut, was euthanized the day after she...
Woman devastated after lost dog euthanized without her knowledge