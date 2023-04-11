MISSING: Teen last seen in Colorado Springs on Friday, family asks community for help

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A family is asking for help from the community with finding a missing teen.

The mother and aunt of 14-year-old Tyquan Taylor tell KKTV 11 News he left school early on Friday and has not been seen since. Taylor attends Galileo School-Math and Science in the 1600 block of N. Union Boulevard. The area is southeast of the Patty Jewett Golf Course.

“He has the mind of a 7-10-year-old and cannot make mindful decisions on his own,” Taylor’s aunt said of him.

Police told 11 News on Monday they don’t have reason to believe he is in any danger. A photo of Taylor is at the top of this article.

If you have information on the location of Taylor, you can call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000.

Police confirmed they have a missing person report for Taylor, but clarified they don’t have any indication he should be considered at risk.

