At least 1 shot fired outside a Colorado Springs business in broad daylight Monday

Shots fired investigation in Colorado Springs 4/10/23.
Shots fired investigation in Colorado Springs 4/10/23.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:09 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It isn’t clear if everyone is accounted for after at least one shot was fired outside of a Colorado Springs business Monday afternoon.

According to police, an officer was close to the 1800 block of S. Nevada Avenue when they heard gunfire. The area is south of downtown Colorado Springs. At least one person was detained in the incident, it isn’t clear if that person is considered a suspect.

Police at the scene are reporting there were no injuries reported in the incident and the person who fired the gun likely left the scene before police could get there.

The investigation is ongoing. This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the incident. KKTV 11 News is choosing to report on the incident because of the large law enforcement presence for a short period of time and the number of inquiries into our newsroom on the incident.

