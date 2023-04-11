“It’s a great iconic view,” Community shares memories in the rubble of Colorado Springs icon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Almost 50 years after the opening of the Sunbird Mountain Grill, crowds gathered around the building as it was torn down Monday.

The restaurant has become known by its sign overlooking I-25 and Garden of the Gods road, with drivers heading north getting a clear view. The sign that fell Monday, though, was not the same that was first put up when the restaurant opened in 1975.

“It was a fine dining establishment in Colorado Springs, a staple of the community,” said Colt Haugen, the new owner of the property. As crews began making room for his new event center that will replace it, he remembered what the restaurant meant to him.

“Easter Sunday, when we were children, that happened at the Sunbird,” he continued. “You know, the buffet was amazing, the views, the people, the drinks, it was all such a wonderful place, it was an icon in the city.”

Haugen had his after-prom party at the Sunbird back when the restaurant was known for fine dining and extravagant events. As the walls fell, crowds gathered and people remembered the important moments they shared in the building.

“We had Easter brunch here, I believe it was in the early 90s, when it was really a fancy restaurant at that time,” said Sherri Haynie, who lives near the building.

As time went on, changes were made to the building. Renovations began in 2013, changing up the iconic sign in an attempt to strengthen the building’s foundation. However, community members said the quality just wasn’t the same.

“Over the years, the building was just run down, the food quality changed,” said Haugen.

Despite this, members of the community still created memories at the Sunbird.

“In 2015, my daughter was married here out on the patio,” said Haynie, “and my sister and her husband had, I believe, their first fate before they got engaged here.”

The building continued to age and eventually closed in 2018. According to Haugen, the original owners tried to lease it out to keep the restaurant. When no one took it and COVID hit, it seemed destined to remain vacant.

In 2021, though, Haugen bought the property. Originally, he wanted to turn it into an office building; however, as he looked at his business model and remembered the time he spent there, he changed course.

“You know, we’re going to treat the community well,” said Haugen, “we’re gonna be a place that does community events, we’re going to be heavily involved in the nonprofit world, we’re going to do some great things with this facility that this city needs badly.”

The building replacing Sunbird will be called the High Garden Event Center. It will be a castle-like venue for hosting events like weddings, high school proms, etc.

The High Garden Event Center is set to replace the Sunbird Mountain Grill in fall of 2024. (High Garden Event Center, Colt Haugen)

“The location here is well-suited for that, it’s not well suited for a restaurant, it’s not a great place for a restaurant, but for a special event it’s the perfect location,” Haugen said.

Despite the iconic location being gone, the community seems excited for the new location.

“Well it’s bittersweet,” said Haynie, “because we have a lot of history here, of course, but it was really falling apart and it needed something new, and I’ve seen the plans that Colt, who is putting in the new building here… It looks fabulous so I’m really excited for that.”

The New Garden Event Center is set to open in 2024.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.