Former KKTV reporter tells jurors, Letecia Stauch acted strangely during an interview about Gannon Stauch’s disappearance

By Melissa Henry
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:02 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As the Letecia Stauch trial goes into week two, a former KKTV 11 News reporter was called to the witness stand Monday to testify about a one-on-one interview he did with Stauch days after Gannon Stauch went missing.

Former 11 News reporter Spencer Wilson was the last witness on Monday. Court resumes 9 a.m. Tuesday. You can watch the livestream here.

Wilson told the jury, he was working on an assignment in January 2020 when he was sent to cover search efforts for Gannon Stauch. That search was taking place in Lorson Ranch, a subdivision just south of the Colorado Springs airport.

Wilson says, Letecia Stauch pulled up next to him and chastised his coverage of the search. He says, Letecia Stauch seemed angry at the fact that the search was gaining media attention.

Wilson says, that’s when he offered to interview Stauch about her concerns and her message for the community searching for her 11-year-old stepson. She agreed-- but with her back to the camera.

Stauch’s defense lawyer reiterated, she did not want her face on camera at the time because she was concerned for her safety, something she also explained to Wilson at the time of the interview.

WATCH: Former KKTV reporter testifies after getting exclusive interview with Letecia Stauch
Rabbits tied to hoarding case in Colorado.
Rabbit hoarding case in Colorado leads to deal from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region for adoptions
