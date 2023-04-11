Fire burning west of Colorado Springs in the Rampart Range area
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Smoke was visible in the Rampart Range area from Colorado Springs on Tuesday.
KKTV 11 News is working to learn more, including the exact location of this fire.
This is a developing story and this article will be updated. KKTV 11 News viewers started reaching out at about 2:40 p.m.
At about 3:05 p.m. a pre-evacuation notice was issued:
“This is the Woodland Park Police Department. Today is 04-11-2023. East of Hwy 24 all addresses off of Sun Valley Dr from Radiant Ct to Village Ter is under a Pre-Evacuation Notice due to a fire in the area of Sunny Glen. Make preparations to evacuate should this notice become mandatory. Call 9-1-1 only if you are in immediate danger.”
Click here for a map of the impacted area.
As of 2:50 p.m., CSFD was aware of the fire but was not providing assistance.
