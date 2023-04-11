Fire burning west of Colorado Springs in the Rampart Range area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Smoke was visible in the Rampart Range area from Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

KKTV 11 News is working to learn more, including the exact location of this fire.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated. KKTV 11 News viewers started reaching out at about 2:40 p.m.

At about 3:05 p.m. a pre-evacuation notice was issued:

“This is the Woodland Park Police Department. Today is 04-11-2023. East of Hwy 24 all addresses off of Sun Valley Dr from Radiant Ct to Village Ter is under a Pre-Evacuation Notice due to a fire in the area of Sunny Glen. Make preparations to evacuate should this notice become mandatory. Call 9-1-1 only if you are in immediate danger.”

Click here for a map of the impacted area.

As of 2:50 p.m., CSFD was aware of the fire but was not providing assistance.

We have units in route to check out the fire burning on Rampart Range road. Please avoid the area so first responders can get to the scene safely, thank you. pic.twitter.com/EUMa1x7Lek — Lieutenant Bunting, PIO (@TCSOPIO) April 11, 2023

