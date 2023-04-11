Crash shuts down lanes on I-25 near downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Emergency crews shut down lanes on I-25 as they responded to a crash that happened on I-25 near downtown Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

According to police, the crash involved a vehicle rolling over. One vehicle ended up blocking the off-ramp from Bijou to I-25, and another ended up on I-25. The crash was reported by CDOT at about 1:15 p.m.

CDOT closed all northbound lanes of the highway originally, then ended up opening one lane.

At least person was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as we learn more.

