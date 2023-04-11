Colorado Springs students call out gun violence during walkout

Mitchell High School students are asking for change to gun legislation
Students at Mitchell High School are asking for change
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:35 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Students at a Colorado Springs school are demanding change to gun laws and putting an end to gun violence. On Monday, students and staff walked out of Mitchell High School.

More than 100 students participated, many carrying signs and chanting the words, “Am I next?”

The walkout was organized by a junior at the school, Cristina Castro.

Castro told 11News Anchor Grace Kraemer she gets anxiety about seeing mass shootings across the country then going to school. Given the recent school shooting in Tennessee and the gun violence in the community, like the incident at the Citadel Mall last week where investigators said a 19-year-old died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Castro said she wants change now.

”I think not only students, but it’s scary as teachers and parents. A shooting drill or a shooting room. Kids should not be scared of this happening at their schools,” said Cristina Castro, a junior at Mitchell High School.

A spokesperson with District 11 told 11News that they were made aware of the walkout and respect students’ freedoms and speech.

This comes as Colorado lawmakers are currently debating a series of bill aimed at regulating firearms. Three bill are awaiting Govenor Jared Polis’s signature.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

