403 Fire could take a few more days to reach 100% containment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The 403 Fire, burning west of Colorado Springs in Park County, is now 88% contained. It has not increased in size after burning 1,518 acres.

Fire crews continue to be on scene, monitoring and knocking out hot spots. Lake George Fire Protection District’s Chief Susan Bernstetter tells 11 News it could take a few more days before this fire is fully contained.

Chief Bernstetter tells 11 News the area where the fire is burning in Park County is not an easy area to get to. They have to use specialized gear to get to and even fight this fire. 11 News tried to reach the fire but did not have the resources to.

Lake George Fire Protection District sent six crew and multiple trucks on scene Monday to fully put this fire out. The bigger issue they are having are the lakes being frozen which makes it harder to draw water from it.

“It could have gotten bigger,” said Bernstetter. “We are working really hard and held it up to the place because there is a lot of timber which makes it hard to access. It’s going to be a while before it’s contained.”

11 News reached out to Park County Sheriff’s Office to see if they would release the name of the person who accidentally started this fire.

11 News will update this article as we learn more.

