4-time convicted felon taken into custody after allegedly pointing gun at Pueblo police

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are reporting a four-time convicted felon is back in custody after he allegedly pointed a gun at officers.

The incident happened on Friday at about 11:40 p.m. when police were called to Plaza Verde Park. The park is south of E. 4th Street and just east of Fountain Creek. When police arrived in the area they spotted a group of people along with several motorcycles and vehicles.

“While observing the group, detectives noticed several individuals were armed, waving guns around and at times pointing them in the direction of neighboring houses which created a concern for public safety,” part of a news release from Pueblo Police reads. “The group set up lighting equipment and appeared to be videoing themselves. Detectives then enlisted the assistance of uniformed patrol officers, and a plan was formulated to contact the individuals with firearms.”

Police are reporting that when they tried to make contact with the group, they all started running in different directions. Several people were detained, but police say one suspect, “aimed an assault rifle at detectives during the incident.”

The man accused of pointing a gun at detectives was identified as Juan Cerqueria. An “AR15-style” pistol was recovered by police with a full magazine in the chamber. Cerqueira is a four-time convicted felon and is now facing charges of attempted first-degree assault on a peace officer along with possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

During the incident, a juvenile was also taken into custody as he was also in possession of a firearm. He was booked in Pueblo Youth Center (PYC) on the charge of a juvenile in Possession of a Firearm.

A total of five guns were recovered as part of the investigation.

