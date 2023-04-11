1 arrested following chase along I-25 between Colorado Springs and Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is likely facing a long list of charges following a chase along I-25 between Colorado Springs and Pueblo Sunday night.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, troopers were made aware of a “rolling” domestic situation on northbound I-25 near mile marker 127, the area is south of Colorado Springs in the Fountain area. At about 10:15 p.m., Colorado State Patrol spotted the suspect vehicle travelling southbound I-25 near mile marker 131 close to the Mesa Ridge Parkway exit. Authorities tried to pull the driver over, but the suspect reportedly continued southbound on I-25.

A pursuit started and stop sticks were used near mile marker 114 north of Pueblo. The suspect vehicle eventually came to a stop near mile marker 103. Colorado State Patrol is reporting there were three passengers in the vehicle and Thomas Mills was taken into custody. No serious injuries were reported during the chase.

Colorado State Patrol wasn’t able to confirm the charges Mills could be facing, but according to online jail records it could be a long list. As of Monday afternoon, Mills was suspected of vehicular eluding, DWAI, no child restraint, child abuse, reckless driving and several other charges. Those charges are subject to change, those charges were not appearing in online court records.

As more information becomes available KKTV 11 News will be providing updates.

