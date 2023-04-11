1 arrested following chase along I-25 between Colorado Springs and Pueblo

A still image taken from cell phone video showing a large law enforcement presence along I-25...
A still image taken from cell phone video showing a large law enforcement presence along I-25 on 4/9/23.(Anonymous 11 News Viewer)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:51 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is likely facing a long list of charges following a chase along I-25 between Colorado Springs and Pueblo Sunday night.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, troopers were made aware of a “rolling” domestic situation on northbound I-25 near mile marker 127, the area is south of Colorado Springs in the Fountain area. At about 10:15 p.m., Colorado State Patrol spotted the suspect vehicle travelling southbound I-25 near mile marker 131 close to the Mesa Ridge Parkway exit. Authorities tried to pull the driver over, but the suspect reportedly continued southbound on I-25.

A pursuit started and stop sticks were used near mile marker 114 north of Pueblo. The suspect vehicle eventually came to a stop near mile marker 103. Colorado State Patrol is reporting there were three passengers in the vehicle and Thomas Mills was taken into custody. No serious injuries were reported during the chase.

Colorado State Patrol wasn’t able to confirm the charges Mills could be facing, but according to online jail records it could be a long list. As of Monday afternoon, Mills was suspected of vehicular eluding, DWAI, no child restraint, child abuse, reckless driving and several other charges. Those charges are subject to change, those charges were not appearing in online court records.

As more information becomes available KKTV 11 News will be providing updates.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was seriously injured in a crash at Academy and Constitution Sunday...
Crews respond to crash with ‘serious injury’ in east Colorado Springs
Tire tracks in a parking lot on Palmer Park Boulevard Saturday morning. Shots were fired in the...
Large unsolicited gathering led to multiple shots fired in southern Colorado
Fountain Police tell 11 News an employee with BNSF Railway located an unresponsive person near...
Body found near railroad tracks in Fountain
Authorities say Leticia Stauch, Gannon Stauch's stepmother, is charged with murder in...
DETAILS: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
The Sunbird Mountain Grill being demolished on 4/10/23.
WATCH: Sunbird Mountain Grill demolition in Colorado Springs underway

Latest News

The Sunbird Mountain Grill being demolished on 4/10/23.
“It’s a great iconic view,” Community shares memories in the rubble of Colorado Springs icon
Community shares memories as iconic Colorado Springs restaurant is town down
WATCH: Crews tear down Colorado Springs restaurant as neighbors remember iconic venue
WATCH: Former KKTV reporter testifies after getting exclusive interview with Letecia Stauch
WATCH: Former KKTV reporter testifies after getting exclusive interview with Letecia Stauch
As the Letecia Stauch trial goes into week two, a former KKTV 11 News reporter was called to...
Former KKTV reporter tells jurors, Letecia Stauch acted strangely during an interview about Gannon Stauch’s disappearance