Woman, 78, accused of 3rd bank heist: ‘I didn’t mean to scare you’

Bonnie Gooch, 78, was charged with one count of stealing or attempting to steal from a...
Bonnie Gooch, 78, was charged with one count of stealing or attempting to steal from a financial institution in Pleasant Hill, Missouri.(Source: Pleasant Hill Missouri Police Department via Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:44 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) - A 78-year-old woman with two past bank robbery convictions faces new charges after authorities allege she handed a teller a note that said “I didn’t mean to scare you” during a recent Missouri heist.

Bonnie Gooch is jailed on $25,000 bond after she was charged with one count of stealing or attempting to steal from a financial institution in the holdup Wednesday in Pleasant Hill, The Kansas City Star reports. No attorney is listed for her in online court records.

She also was convicted of robbing a California bank in 1977 and one in the Kansas City suburb of Lee’s Summit in 2020. Her probation in the second heist ended in November 2021.

Court documents filed in Cass County in the latest case said the robbery note demanded “13,000 small bills,” adding “thank you sorry I didn’t mean to scare you.” Surveillance video also captured her banging on the counter, asking the teller to hurry, Cass County prosecutors said.

She smelled strongly of alcohol when officers stopped her less than 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) away, with cash scattered on the car’s floorboard, prosecutors added.

“It’s just sad,” Pleasant Hill Police Chief Tommy Wright said, adding that the suspect had no diagnosed ailments.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tire tracks in a parking lot on Palmer Park Boulevard Saturday morning. Shots were fired in the...
Large unsolicited gathering led to multiple shots fired in southern Colorado
major road construction to begin shortly on major intersections in Colorado Springs
Major road construction project to begin in late April on busy intersections in Colorado Springs
Fountain Police tell 11 News an employee with BNSF Railway located an unresponsive person near...
Body found near railroad tracks in Fountain
District 20 parents react to shooting threats
Colorado Springs parents react to teenager arrested after threatening to ‘shoot up’ area schools and churches
At least one person was seriously injured in a crash at Academy and Constitution Sunday...
Crews respond to crash with ‘serious injury’ in east Colorado Springs

Latest News

Letecia Stauch is accused of killing her 11-year-old son.
A recap of week one in the Stauch trial
In an Easter message highlighting hope, Pope Francis invoked prayers for both the Ukrainian and...
Pope Francis prays for countries in conflict on Easter Sunday
On Easter Sunday Jill Welch prepared 40 meals to help feed the homeless in Pueblo. Welch says...
WATCH: Pueblo couple cook up 40 meals to feed the homeless on Easter Sunday
It’s a case that has grabbed national attention since Gannon went missing in early 2020.
WATCH: Letecia Stauch trial enters week two