WATCH: Sunbird Mountain Grill demolition in Colorado Springs underway

The iconic restaurant will be replaced by an events center.
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:04 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Following decades of serving up food in Colorado Springs, the iconic Sunbird Mountain Grill is being demolished.

The demolition process started Monday just afternoon. The restaurant is just west of I-25 between Rockrimmon Boulevard and Garden of the Gods Road.

The owner tells 11 News the restaurant was no longer financially viable as much of the interior was outdated.

The restaurant is being replaced with the High Gardens Events Center. The center is expected to be open in fall of 2024.

