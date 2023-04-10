A recap of week one in the Stauch trial

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - We will be entering the second week of a murder trial against a Southern Colorado woman.

Letecia Stauch is accused of killing her 11-year-old son.

It’s a case that has grabbed national attention since Gannon went missing in early 2020.

This week jurors have heard opening statements, witness testimony from Gannon’s dad, and even seen evidence like the suitcase Gannon’s body was found in. They are gearing up for more this week as the trial is slated for several more weeks.

During opening arguments, Letecia Stauch’s attorneys implied Stauch did kill Gannon but is not guilty by reason of insanity- alluding to Stauch possibly having a dissociative identity disorder.

“Stauch was healing trauma and abuse that had been going on since she was a toddler,” the defense said.

The prosecution responded by saying Stauch knew what she was doing was wrong, which was why she covered her tracks.

“All of her actions were purposely designed by her to distance herself from what she did,” the prosecution said.

Gannon’s father, Al Stauch, took the stand in week one, testifying against his ex-wife for hours. The prosecution asked him to identify his son based on a photo. Al said, fighting back the tears, “That’s my boy.”

In a two-hour recorded phone call between Al and Letecia, played inside the courtroom, Al asked Letecia multiple times if she had killed his son.

“Once again, if feelings are true and honest about working together to find Gannon, as the defendant said repeatedly,” Al Stauch said. “What is there to hide from?”

Jurors heard testimony from Florida law enforcement and information about Stauch’s time working in school districts.

The trial will resume Monday, and 11 News will be in the courtroom, continuing to bring you updates.

