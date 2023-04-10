Rabbit hoarding case in Colorado leads to deal from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region for adiptions

Rabbits tied to hoarding case in Colorado.
Rabbits tied to hoarding case in Colorado.(HSPPR)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:53 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Because of a hoarding case involving rabbits, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is offering up a deal when it comes to adoption.

“We got a call that we never like to hear,” part of a social media post from the shelter reads. “There was a hoarding case of rabbits in a neighboring county, and these guys needed a safe place to go. Our shelter is already full of itty bitty critters, but we never turn away an animal in need. Seven bunnies arrived on Friday, and with limited space in the shelter, we reached out to our volunteers for help and successfully placed all of them in loving foster homes. As these guys wait for their second chance at a happy, healthy life, you can help our current rabbits by finding them a new family to love.”

Details on where the rabbits were reportedly hoarded were not available. The Humane Society adds that adoption for rabbits at the Colorado Springs shelter will be 50 percent off through April 16.

Click here to look at the rabbits available for adoption.

Our critters need you! We got a call that we never like to hear. There was a hoarding case of rabbits in a neighboring...

Posted by Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region on Monday, April 10, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was seriously injured in a crash at Academy and Constitution Sunday...
Crews respond to crash with ‘serious injury’ in east Colorado Springs
Tire tracks in a parking lot on Palmer Park Boulevard Saturday morning. Shots were fired in the...
Large unsolicited gathering led to multiple shots fired in southern Colorado
Fountain Police tell 11 News an employee with BNSF Railway located an unresponsive person near...
Body found near railroad tracks in Fountain
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
North Academy/Palmer Park stabbing 4/10/23
1 stabbed in Colorado Springs early Monday morning

Latest News

Crews are working to extinguish all hotspots that they found and present a potential threat to...
403 Fire 88% contained, burned over 1,500 acres in Park County
Candidate Tina Peters speaks during a debate for the state Republican Party leadership position...
Tina Peters sentenced to house arrest, community service, and fines
Letecia Stauch on the left, Gannon Stauch on the right. Letecia is suspected of murdering her...
WATCH LIVE: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado, Day 5
distracted driving
CDOT calling on Coloradans to limit distractions while driving