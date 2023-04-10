Rabbit hoarding case in Colorado leads to deal from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region for adiptions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Because of a hoarding case involving rabbits, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is offering up a deal when it comes to adoption.

“We got a call that we never like to hear,” part of a social media post from the shelter reads. “There was a hoarding case of rabbits in a neighboring county, and these guys needed a safe place to go. Our shelter is already full of itty bitty critters, but we never turn away an animal in need. Seven bunnies arrived on Friday, and with limited space in the shelter, we reached out to our volunteers for help and successfully placed all of them in loving foster homes. As these guys wait for their second chance at a happy, healthy life, you can help our current rabbits by finding them a new family to love.”

Details on where the rabbits were reportedly hoarded were not available. The Humane Society adds that adoption for rabbits at the Colorado Springs shelter will be 50 percent off through April 16.

Click here to look at the rabbits available for adoption.

