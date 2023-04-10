Pueblo firefighters respond to fire at Arkansas River Sunday evening

Officials said the fire began at the river bottom and initially did not threaten any structures.
Officials said the fire began at the river bottom and initially did not threaten any structures.(Pueblo Fire Department)
By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:17 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters responded to a blaze Sunday evening in Pueblo.

This is on both sides of the Arkansas River in the Aberdeen Bluffs area on Pueblo’s west side. This area is north of Pueblo Community College.

PFD said there is no threat to any nearby structures and, as they responded, no evacuations or pre-evacuations ordered. Firefighters do recommend anyone in the area keep their windows and doors closed as they work to put out the fire.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as we get more information.

