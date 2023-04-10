Pueblo firefighters respond to fire at Arkansas River Sunday evening

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters responded to a blaze Sunday evening in Pueblo.

This is on both sides of the Arkansas River in the Aberdeen Bluffs area on Pueblo’s west side. This area is north of Pueblo Community College.

PFD said there is no threat to any nearby structures and, as they responded, no evacuations or pre-evacuations ordered. Firefighters do recommend anyone in the area keep their windows and doors closed as they work to put out the fire.

The Pueblo fire department is currently working a river bottom fire on both sides of the Arkansas river in the Aberdeen bluffs area of Pueblo. The fire is currently 0% contained, no structures are endangered and no pre-evacuations are ordered. pic.twitter.com/x9s2u48JPz — Pueblo Fire Department (@PFDPIO) April 10, 2023

This is a developing story and we will update this article as we get more information.

