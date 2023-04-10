Pueblo couple cook up 40 meals to feed the homeless on Easter Sunday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Tim and Jill Welch say that giving back has become a bit of a tradition for them. And on this Easter Sunday they are preparing meals just like this, giving out more than three dozen meals.

“A lot of these homeless people don’t have family they don’t have someone that’s going to pick them up for Easter dinner and go spend a couple hours at their house and they get fed. I would say 85% of these people don’t have family,” Jill Welch said.

On Easter Sunday Jill Welch prepared 40 meals to help feed the homeless in Pueblo. Welch says that she lives by a large homeless camp and is always looking to help out.

“Every day I’m feeding somebody I’m always feeling somebody whether they just need to water when they say I’m thirsty or I’ll give them water or if I need something to eat. I will take the food for my husband and I and give it to them,” Jill Welch said.

This is not the first time the Welchs have served meals out of their backyard. Earlier this year they served up 50 pounds of chicken legs sourced from 17 different food shelves. Welch and her husband, Tim have even converted their second bedroom into a storage room for food and water to give to the homeless that come by their house.

“I will do whatever I can do to help them just it’s just one meal,” Jill Welch said. “It just puts a smile on their face and they say God bless you and I say no God bless you.”

Jill Welch says today was extra special for her because of the holiday and the looks on the faces of those receiving the meals.

“It’s a blessing I just wanna hug each and everyone of them I can’t even explain and they are so thankful,” Jill Welch said.

The Welch’s say they will continue to help those in need with their next big meal planned for the Fourth of July.

