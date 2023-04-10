MOST WANTED: Murder and kidnapping suspects among 8 people sought in the Colorado Springs area

TOP from left to right: Louis Akes, Allen, Dionisio, Felix. BOTTOM from left to right: Hennis,...
TOP from left to right: Louis Akes, Allen, Dionisio, Felix. BOTTOM from left to right: Hennis, Loggins,Ramriez-Valiente and Williams.(Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:19 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The following people are “Fugitives of the Week” selected by Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers.

If you have any information that could help investigators you are asked to call 719-634-STOP (634-7867). You can remain anonymous. If you are in the Pueblo area you can call 719-542-STOP (542-7867).

All eight had active warrants as of Thursday. The following information was provided to the public by Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers:

JONATHAN LOUIS AKES is a White Male, 30 years old, 6′1″ tall, and 290 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. AKES is wanted for MVT -Agg., w/two priors (3) and Parole Violation.

ASHLEY SHANE ALLEN is a White Male, 37 years old, 6′1″ tall, and 230 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. ALLEN is wanted for Felony Menacing, Marijuana – Process/Manufacture, Marijuana – Possess w/Intent, Marijuana – Hazard on Premises, Possession of Controlled Substance (3) and Driving Under the Influence.

KYLENE VIRGINIA DIONISIO is a White Female, 22 years old, 5′1″ tall, and 145 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. DIONISIO is wanted for Assault 2.

ERIC DARRELL FELIX is a White Male, 46 years old, 6′1″ tall, and 175 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. FELIX is wanted for Murder 1, Protection Order Violation, Harassment, Child Abuse and Assault 3.

ADRIA CLAIRE HENNIS is a White Female, 23 years old, 5′4″ tall, and 115 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. HENNIS is wanted for Identity Theft (3), MVT and Theft (2).

ANTONIUS RASHAD LOGGINS is a Black Male, 26 years old, 5′9″ tall, and 175 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. LOGGINS is wanted for Obstruction (2), Tampering, Harassment, Cruelty to Animals, Burglary 1, Assault 2 (2), Theft, Criminal Mischief and Child Abuse (3).

ALISHA MARIE RAMIREZ-VALIENTE is a White Female, 31 years old, 5′1″ tall, and 120 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. RAMIREZ-VALIENTE is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation and Child Abuse.

TERRANCE INJELL WILLIAMS is a Black Male, 42 years old, 5′7″ tall, and 220 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. WILLIAMS is wanted for Kidnapping 2 (4), Child Abuse (4), Possession of a Controlled Substance (3), POWPO (2), Large Capacity Mag. – During Crime, Vehicular Eluding, Driving Under Restraint and Reckless Driving.

