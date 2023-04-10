MISSING: 8-year-old girl last seen Friday in Colorado, could be in danger

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement is concerned for the safety of an 8-year-old girl last seen Friday in Pueblo.

On Monday at about 12:45 p.m., the Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert for 8-year-old Liliana Mia Partee. She may be with 54-year-old Frederick Partee, but details of their relationship were not immediately shared.

The two may be traveling in a blue 2017 Kia Sportage with Colorado license plate BKY-T38.

Authorities add Liliana has a rash on her face under her right eye.

Call 911 if seen.

