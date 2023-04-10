MISSING: 8-year-old girl last seen Friday in Colorado, could be in danger

Endangered missing alert.
Endangered missing alert.(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:53 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement is concerned for the safety of an 8-year-old girl last seen Friday in Pueblo.

On Monday at about 12:45 p.m., the Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert for 8-year-old Liliana Mia Partee. She may be with 54-year-old Frederick Partee, but details of their relationship were not immediately shared.

The two may be traveling in a blue 2017 Kia Sportage with Colorado license plate BKY-T38.

Authorities add Liliana has a rash on her face under her right eye.

Call 911 if seen.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was seriously injured in a crash at Academy and Constitution Sunday...
Crews respond to crash with ‘serious injury’ in east Colorado Springs
Tire tracks in a parking lot on Palmer Park Boulevard Saturday morning. Shots were fired in the...
Large unsolicited gathering led to multiple shots fired in southern Colorado
Fountain Police tell 11 News an employee with BNSF Railway located an unresponsive person near...
Body found near railroad tracks in Fountain
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
North Academy/Palmer Park stabbing 4/10/23
1 stabbed in Colorado Springs early Monday morning

Latest News

The Sunbird Mountain Grill being demolished on 4/10/23.
WATCH: Sunbird Mountain Grill demolition in Colorado Springs underway
4/10/23
WATCH: Sunbird Mountain Grill demolished in Colorado Springs
Rabbits tied to hoarding case in Colorado.
Rabbit hoarding case in Colorado leads to deal from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region for adiptions
4/10/23
Katie Pelton and Tony Keith to co-anchor KKTV 11 News at 9!