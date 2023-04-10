CDOT calling on Coloradans to limit distractions while driving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - April is Distracted Drivers Awareness month and the Colorado Department of Transportation is urging drivers to change their behavior behind the wheel.

“In 2021, there were 65 fatal crashes that involved a distracted driver in Colorado. That resulted in 72 deaths on our roadways,” explained Same Cole, Traffic Safety Manager for CDOT. “This month is all about bringing some awareness to the dangers of distracted driving on our roadways.”

In a 2022 driver behavior survey conducted by CDOT found some of the biggest distractions included eating and drinking, selecting entertainment, and talking on the phone.

CDOT’s survey shows 4 out of 5 Colorado drivers have used their phones while driving with men more likely to do it than women.

“Colorado does have a no texting law meaning you cannot text and drive. It’s that simple. I don’t think a lot of people understand the dangers that they’re putting themselves in,” said Cole.

Before you get into a car, make seat and mirror adjustments and select your source of entertainment so you don’t have to take your eyes off the road. Once you are driving, stay off your phone. If you need to send a message or make a phone call, pull over.

Although it may seem like a time saver between work or school, do not eat while driving. This is an easily avoidable distraction that can cause a lot of damage if an accident occurs.

At the end of the day, remember that anything that takes you undivided attention away from the road is a distraction that could put your life and others in danger.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.