Black bear crashes Easter egg hunt, eats all the candy

A bear in Windsor, Connecticut, gets into Easter eggs laid out in a yard. (Source: Jennifer Lopez/WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:11 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – Easter egg hunts in Connecticut are … different.

While most people nationwide probably enjoyed their egg hunts without wildlife interruption, several Connecticut residents told WFSB that bears became part of the game, rooting through plastic eggs and eating the candy inside.

One incident happened in the town of Windsor, where a woman captured video of a black bear opening the eggs and eating the candy.

“Look who’s coming to eat the eggs!” she says on camera.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said that giving bears easy access to food can become a bad habit, leading to the animals becoming habituated, comfortable and unafraid of people.

DEEP said it’s critically important to minimize enticing bears with food in any way, as human-bear conflicts continue to rise. In 2022 in Connecticut, bears entered people’s homes 67 times, surpassing the previous yearly record of 45, and sharply increasing from seven years ago when bears entered homes less than 10 times annually.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

