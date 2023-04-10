403 Fire 88% contained, burned over 1,500 acres in Park County

Crews are working to extinguish all hotspots that they found and present a potential threat to the fire’s perimeter. A total of 38 resources continue to suppress hot spots found in the interior of the fire in order to reach full containment.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:14 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Some good news for firefighters continuing to battle the fire burning in Park County.

The fire is now 88% contained. The fire has burned 1,518 acres. Crews are working to extinguish all hotspots that they found and present a potential threat to the fire’s perimeter.

A total of 38 resources continue to suppress hot spots found in the interior of the fire in order to reach full containment.

11 News will update this article as we learn more.

