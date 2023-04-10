403 Fire 88% contained, burned over 1,500 acres in Park County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Some good news for firefighters continuing to battle the fire burning in Park County.

The fire is now 88% contained. The fire has burned 1,518 acres. Crews are working to extinguish all hotspots that they found and present a potential threat to the fire’s perimeter.

A total of 38 resources continue to suppress hot spots found in the interior of the fire in order to reach full containment.

11 News will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.